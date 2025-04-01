Logicmark Secures Approval To Deliver New Medical Alert With Cell Phone Tech To Veterans And Seniors Through U.S. General Services Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Freedom Alert Max brings life-saving fall detection, advanced geofencing capabilities, and patented 4G LTE mobile technology to vulnerable populations

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc . (Nasdaq: LGMK), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and advanced technology for the growing personal care and safety economy, today announced a major breakthrough in senior care access. The company's Freedom Alert Max , its latest medical alert innovation, has secured approval to be procured through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). This approval empowers agencies, including the Veterans Administration (VA), to purchase and distribute the Freedom Alert Max to the communities they serve.

This latest milestone expands LogicMark's federal portfolio, with the Freedom Alert Max joining the Freedom Alert Mini on a selective list of government-approved health technologies available for aging adults and families in need nationwide.

LogicMark has worked as an approved and preferred vendor of the U.S. government through a GSA contract for over 17 years, providing the company with exclusive procurement opportunities. This long-standing relationship has enabled LogicMark to build deep relationships with critical government agencies like the Veterans Health Administration (VA), which delivers LogicMark devices through an extensive network of its VA hospitals, VA pharmacies, outpatient clinics, and community health centers. LogicMark offers a direct-to-patient option, ensuring veterans receive this vital technology and are educated on set up and usage.

“We are deeply honored to continue serving as a trusted provider of medical alert systems to the VA and other government agencies. The Freedom Alert Max is our most advanced medical alert device yet, and this approval brings greater accessibility to the technology for veterans and seniors,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, president and CEO of LogicMark.“Our nation's aging population is growing. They are the most vulnerable to falls and other health incidents, and it's our mission to give them safer, longer, and happier lives with the help of technology. Veterans, especially, rely on the VA for health, safety, and security, and we're excited to bring the Freedom Alert Max's benefits to this important group.”

By seamlessly merging the 24/7 reassurance of a monitored medical alert device with the convenience of a cell phone, the Freedom Alert Max addresses the growing need for modern, mobile technology for seniors, and peace of mind for caregivers, in a single device. The most advanced medical alert system, it features over-the-air updates, specialized geofencing for patients with dementia and Alzheimer's, cellular communication technology, AI-powered fall detection, and more:



24/7 U.S.-based professional monitoring with trained specialists ready to respond

Advanced mobile, 4G LTE Technology ensuring instant connectivity

AI-enhanced fall detection that automatically triggers alerts without user input

Customizable geofencing location boundaries, monitoring user movement

GPS location services enabling rapid emergency response

Simple touch screen and form factor

Real-time caregiver emergency alerts delivered to designated contacts

Reliable, two-way communication even in challenging environments

Unlimited, non-emergency calls promoting regular family connection

Emergency video capability allowing visual assessment during critical situations

Pre-programmed Crisis and Suicide Lifeline (988) connection for immediate mental health support Care Village Caregiver app for seamless device pairing (available on iOS and Android)

The Freedom Alert Max is available direct-to-consumer at Logicmark.com and through an expanding network of dealers and distributors across the U.S.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. The company provides personal safety devices, personal emergency response systems (PERS), software apps, health communications devices, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a 'Care Village' with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels. LogicMark was awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables it to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. For more information, visit and

