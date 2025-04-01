Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 13-14 2025
|Accumulated until 21 March 2025
|81,300
|566.19
|46,030,916
|Monday, 24 March 2025
|1,000
|640.03
|640,030
|Tuesday, 25 March 2025
|1,000
|640.96
|640,960
|Wednesday, 26 March 2025
|1,000
|638.01
|638,010
|Thursday, 27 March 2025
|1,000
|630.63
|630,630
|Friday, 28 March 2025
|1,200
|628.31
|753,972
|Monday, 31 March 2025
|1,080
|615.55
|664,794
|In the period 24 March 2025 - 31 March 2025
|6,280
|631.91
|3,968,396
|Accumulated until 31 March 2025
|87,580
|570.90
|49,999,312
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,041,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
The above transactions conclude the share buy-back programme outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
