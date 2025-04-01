Turnover Of Apranga Group In March 2025
In Q1 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 73.8 million and increased by 2.2% year-to-year.
In Q1 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 4.5% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 1.7%, while in Estonia decreased by 6.6%.
In Q1 2025, Apranga Group renovated 4 stores, out of which 2 stores were enlarged, and closed 2 stores.
Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (102 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.7 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 1.1% year-to-year.
Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
