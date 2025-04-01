Reading International, Inc. Corrected News Release
| Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share information)
| 2024
| 2023
| 2022
|Revenues
|Cinema
|$
|195,130
|$
|207,641
|$
|191,321
|Real estate
|15,397
|15,103
|11,794
|Total revenues
|210,527
|222,744
|203,115
|Costs and expenses
|Cinema
|(179,377
|)
|(187,418
|)
|(178,768
|)
|Real estate
|(9,243
|)
|(8,763
|)
|(8,947
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(15,779
|)
|(18,422
|)
|(20,918
|)
|General and administrative
|(20,161
|)
|(20,172
|)
|(21,416
|)
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|-
|(1,549
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|(224,560
|)
|(234,775
|)
|(231,598
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|(14,033
|)
|(12,031
|)
|(28,483
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(21,154
|)
|(19,418
|)
|(14,392
|)
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets
|(1,371
|)
|562
|(54
|)
|Other income (expense)
|1,528
|(164
|)
|6,817
|Income (loss) before income tax expense and equity earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
|(35,030
|)
|(31,051
|)
|(36,112
|)
|Equity earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
|(387
|)
|456
|271
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(35,417
|)
|(30,595
|)
|(35,841
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(481
|)
|(590
|)
|(819
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(35,898
|)
|$
|(31,185
|)
|$
|(36,660
|)
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(597
|)
|(512
|)
|(476
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Reading International, Inc.
|$
|(35,301
|)
|$
|(30,673
|)
|$
|(36,184
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.58
|)
|$
|(1.38
|)
|$
|(1.64
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.58
|)
|$
|(1.38
|)
|$
|(1.64
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding–basic
|22,401,662
|22,222,635
|22,020,921
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding–diluted
|22,401,662
|22,222,635
|22,020,921
| Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share information)
|December 31,
| 2024
| 2023
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,347
|$
|12,906
|Restricted cash
|2,735
|2,535
|Receivables
|5,276
|7,561
|Inventories
|1,685
|1,648
|Prepaid and other current assets
|2,668
|2,881
|Asset groups held for sale
|32,331
|11,179
|Total Current Assets
|57,042
|38,710
|Operating properties, net
|214,694
|262,417
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|160,873
|181,542
|Investment and development properties, net
|-
|8,789
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
|3,138
|4,756
|Goodwill
|23,712
|25,535
|Intangible assets, net
|1,800
|2,038
|Deferred tax assets, net
|953
|299
|Other assets
|8,799
|8,965
|Total Assets
|$
|471,011
|$
|533,051
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|48,651
|$
|43,828
|Film rent payable
|5,820
|6,038
|Debt - current portion
|69,193
|34,484
|Subordinated debt - current portion
|-
|586
|Taxes payable
|891
|1,376
|Deferred current revenue
|9,731
|10,993
|Operating lease liabilities - current portion
|20,747
|23,047
|Other current liabilities
|6,593
|6,731
|Total Current Liabilities
|161,626
|127,083
|Debt – long-term portion
|105,239
|146,605
|Derivative financial instruments - non-current portion
|137
|-
|Subordinated debt - non-current portion
|27,394
|27,172
|Noncurrent tax liabilities
|6,041
|6,586
|Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion
|161,702
|180,898
|Other non-current liabilities
|13,662
|11,711
|Total Liabilities
|$
|475,801
|$
|500,055
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Class A non-voting common shares, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
|33,681,705 issued and 20,745,594 outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 33,602,627
|issued and 20,666,516 outstanding at December 31, 2023
|$
|238
|$
|237
|Class B voting common shares, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized and
|1,680,590 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023
|17
|17
|Nonvoting preferred shares, par value $0.01, 12,000 shares authorized and no issued
|or outstanding shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|157,751
|155,402
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(114,790
|)
|(79,489
|)
|Treasury shares, at cost
|(40,407
|)
|(40,407
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(7,173
|)
|(2,673
|)
|Total Reading International, Inc. ("RDI") Stockholders' Equity
|(4,364
|)
|33,087
|Noncontrolling Interests
|(426
|)
|(91
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$
|(4,790
|)
|$
|32,996
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|471,011
|$
|533,051
| Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
| % Change
Favorable/
|December 31,
| % Change
Favorable/
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|(Unfavorable)
|2024
|2023
|(Unfavorable)
|Segment revenue
|Cinema
|United States
|$
|29,337
|$
|23,740
|24%
|$
|99,938
|$
|113,798
|(12)%
|Australia
|21,421
|15,687
|37%
|82,033
|80,025
|3%
|New Zealand
|3,802
|2,483
|53%
|13,159
|13,818
|(5)%
|Total
|$
|54,560
|$
|41,910
|30 %
|$
|195,130
|$
|207,641
|(6 ) %
|Real estate
|United States
|$
|1,833
|$
|1,196
|53%
|$
|6,245
|$
|6,198
|1%
|Australia
|2,999
|2,972
|1%
|12,341
|12,163
|1%
|New Zealand
|330
|364
|(9)%
|1,420
|1,509
|(6)%
|Total
|$
|5,162
|$
|4,532
|14 %
|$
|20,006
|$
|19,870
|1 %
|Inter-segment elimination
|(1,146
|)
|(1,123
|)
|(2)%
|(4,609
|)
|(4,767
|)
|3%
|Total segment revenue
|$
|58,576
|$
|45,319
|29 %
|$
|210,527
|$
|222,744
|(5 ) %
|Segment operating income (loss)
|Cinema
|United States
|$
|1,573
|$
|(2,643
|)
|>100%
|$
|(7,252
|)
|$
|(5,825
|)
|(24)%
|Australia
|1,690
|(1,094
|)
|>100%
|4,027
|5,278
|(24)%
|New Zealand
|503
|(395
|)
|>100%
|428
|671
|(36)%
|Total
|$
|3,766
|$
|(4,132
|)
|>100%
|$
|(2,797
|)
|$
|124
|(>100)%
|Real estate
|United States
|$
|284
|$
|(538
|)
|>100%
|$
|(361
|)
|$
|(753
|)
|52%
|Australia
|1,452
|1,372
|6%
|5,973
|5,345
|12%
|New Zealand
|(291
|)
|(255
|)
|(14)%
|(933
|)
|(801
|)
|(16)%
|Total
|$
|1,445
|$
|579
|>100%
|$
|4,679
|$
|3,791
|23 %
|Total segment operating income (loss) (1)
|$
|5,211
|$
|(3,553
|)
|>100%
|$
|1,882
|$
|3,915
|(52 ) %
(1) Total segment operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures that follows.
| Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
| 2024
| 2023
| 2024
| 2023
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,239
|)
|$
|(12,384
|)
|$
|(35,301
|)
|$
|(30,673
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Interest expense, net
|5,247
|5,355
|21,154
|19,418
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|160
|277
|481
|590
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,637
|4,514
|15,779
|18,422
|EBITDA
|$
|6,805
|$
|(2,238
|)
|$
|2,113
|$
|7,757
|Adjustments for:
|None
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,805
|$
|(2,238
|)
|$
|2,113
|$
|7,757
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This Earnings Release presents total segment operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are important financial measures for our Company, but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP.
These measures should be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant U.S. GAAP financial measures and are not presented as alternative measures of earnings (loss) per share, cash flows or net income (loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total segment operating income (loss) and EBITDA, as we have calculated them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Total segment operating income (loss) – we evaluate the performance of our business segments based on segment operating income (loss), and management uses total segment operating income (loss) as a measure of the performance of operating businesses separate from non-operating factors. We believe that information about total segment operating income (loss) assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our Company's business separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing separate insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results.
EBITDA – We use EBITDA in the evaluation of our Company's performance since we believe that EBITDA provides a useful measure of financial performance and value. We believe this principally for the following reasons:
We believe that EBITDA is an accepted industry-wide comparative measure of financial performance. It is, in our experience, a measure commonly adopted by analysts and financial commentators who report upon the cinema exhibition and real estate industries, and it is also a measure used by financial institutions in underwriting the creditworthiness of companies in these industries. Accordingly, our management monitors this calculation as a method of judging our performance against our peers, market expectations, and our creditworthiness. It is widely accepted that analysts, financial commentators, and persons active in the cinema exhibition and real estate industries typically value enterprises engaged in these businesses at various multiples of EBITDA. Accordingly, we find EBITDA valuable as an indicator of the underlying value of our businesses. We expect that investors may use EBITDA to judge our ability to generate cash, as a basis of comparison to other companies engaged in the cinema exhibition and real estate businesses and as a basis to value our company against such other companies.
EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America and it should not be considered in isolation or construed as a substitute for net income (loss) or other operations data or cash flow data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for purposes of analyzing our profitability. The exclusion of various components, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, limits the usefulness of these measures when assessing our financial performance, as not all funds depicted by EBITDA are available for management's discretionary use. For example, a substantial portion of such funds may be subject to contractual restrictions and functional requirements to service debt, to fund necessary capital expenditures, and to meet other commitments from time to time.
EBITDA also fails to take into account the cost of interest and taxes. Interest is clearly a real cost that for us is paid periodically as accrued. Taxes may or may not be a current cash item but are nevertheless real costs that, in most situations, must eventually be paid. A company that realizes taxable earnings in high tax jurisdictions may, ultimately, be less valuable than a company that realizes the same amount of taxable earnings in a low tax jurisdiction. EBITDA fails to take into account the cost of depreciation and amortization and the fact that assets will eventually wear out and have to be replaced.
Adjusted EBITDA – using the principles we consistently apply to determine our EBITDA, we further adjusted the EBITDA for certain items we believe to be external to our core business and not reflective of our costs of doing business or results of operation. Specifically, we have adjusted for (i) legal expenses relating to extraordinary litigation, and (ii) any other items that can be considered non-recurring in accordance with the two-year SEC requirement for determining an item is non-recurring, infrequent or unusual in nature.CONTACT: For more information, contact: Gilbert Avanes – EVP, CFO, and Treasurer Andrzej Matyczynski – EVP Global Operations (213) 235-2240
