On The Tentative Award Of A Polish Capacity Mechanism Quarterly Auction For 2026 To Ignitis Gamyba

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that its subsidiary AB“Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter – the Company) is to ensure the availability of at least 381 MW capacity in the market in Q1 2026 for approx. EUR 8,2 million and the availability of 484 MW capacity in the market in Q4 2026 for approx. EUR 11,5 million in accordance with the preliminary results of the Polish capacity mechanism quarterly auction for ensuring capacity availability in 2026 (hereinafter – the Auction), conducted by the Polish transmission system operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (hereinafter – PSE).

The Group notes that the auction results are tentative and have yet to be officially approved by the Polish energy regulator (Urząd Regulacji Energetyki). The official decision should be made in April. After the official approval of the PSE Auction's results, the Company is to sign a tripartite agreement between the Company, the PSE and a billing operator Zarządca Rozliczeń S.A. regarding a commitment to supply electricity to the electricity network during a stress event using a specific facility. This is the second time in history where a bid of a Lithuanian company won a Polish capacity mechanism auction.

This agreement will not restrict the activities of the facilities of the Company because the service will be considered to be provided if the Company's facility providing the service will actually be generating electricity during a stress event in the Polish energy system or if it will have already issued an electricity sale order in the electricity market. Issuing orders in electricity markets is a common practice.

If the preliminary results published in this announcement are approved by the Polish energy regulator, the Group will not publish a separate notification.

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.





For more information, please contact:

Communication

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

...

