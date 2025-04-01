North Texas Food Bank Expands Annual Mahjong Fundraiser To Fight Hunger

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event in Dallas Will Support 640,000 Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity in North Texas

Dallas, TX, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is excited to announce the expansion of its second annual Mahj & Mingle fundraising event. This year's event will feature two sessions: an afternoon and an evening gathering. The events will occur on Monday, April 28, 2025 , at the Park City Club in Dallas, with sessions from 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. The event will offer a unique combination of mahjong play, delicious cocktails, and lite bites-all in support of NTFB's mission to combat hunger in North Texas.

“We're thrilled to expand the event this year and welcome even more people to enjoy this fun and meaningful experience,” said Erica Yaeger , Chief External Affairs Officer for the North Texas Food Bank.“Every tile played at the table helps us provide meals for the 640,000 North Texans facing hunger. It's an incredible way to combine community, strategy, and philanthropy to make a real difference.”

Originally from China, mahjong has been a beloved game in American households for decades. Recently, the game has seen a resurgence, particularly among younger generations, with millennials and Gen Z embracing its social and strategic appeal. The DFW Mahjong Facebook group has grown to over 1,000 members, and university clubs, including at UT Dallas , are thriving.

Event Details

WHAT : Mahj & Mingle Fundraiser for the North Texas Food Bank

WHEN : Monday, April 28, 2025, 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE : Park City Club , 5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 1700, Dallas, TX

WHO : Groups of 4 players of all skill levels are welcome to attend

Whether you're an experienced mahjong enthusiast or just starting, this event offers something for everyone including delicious lite bites, cocktails, and the chance to win exciting raffle prizes.

This event requires groups of four at a table. Individual tickets can be purchased for $250 , providing 750 meals, and a table of four can be purchased for $1,000 , providing 3,000 meals to children, seniors and families in North Texas facing hunger.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit .

Join us for a memorable afternoon or evening of games, community, and giving back. Together, we can make a meaningful impact while having fun and supporting our neighbors in need.

Sponsorships Still Available

Sponsorships are still available. For more information, please email ... .

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

