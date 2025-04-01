CMP Plumbing Launches Hybrid Blue Collar Virtual Trade School

Revolutionizing Skilled Trades Training in Johnson County

BARGERSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CMP Plumbing proudly announces the launch of the Hybrid Blue Collar Virtual Trade School , a bold new initiative designed to reshape how skilled trades training is delivered in Johnson County and beyond. By blending online coursework with hands-on, in-person instruction, this innovative model provides students with a faster, more flexible path to a rewarding career in the skilled trades.

“The skilled labor shortage is real- and it's impacting businesses like mine every day,” said Chad Paulin, President and Owner of CMP Plumbing.“As we celebrate our 30th year in business, I'm more committed than ever to passing on what I've learned and helping the next generation find their way into this industry. College isn't the only path to success. The trades offer high wages, job security, and a real sense of purpose-and I want young people to know that.”

A New Standard in Workforce Development

The Hybrid Blue Collar Virtual Trade School offers a modern solution to an urgent problem: a growing demand for skilled tradespeople and not enough qualified workers to meet it. CMP Plumbing's new program removes traditional barriers to training and sets a new benchmark for workforce education in Indiana.

Key Program Highlights:

.Flexible Online Learning: Students gain foundational knowledge in HVAC, plumbing, electrical trades and more through self-paced virtual courses.

.Hands-On, In-Person Training: On-site lab sessions at CMP Plumbing provide students with valuable real-world experience in live working environments.

.Industry-Recognized Certifications: The program aligns with current industry standards, preparing students for immediate entry into the workforce with credentials employers value.

.Job Placement Support: Graduates receive dedicated support in finding employment with local companies actively hiring skilled trades professionals.

Now Enrolling for Spring Classes!

CMP Plumbing, established in 1995, continues to lead the way in plumbing services and now in trades education. The Hybrid Blue Collar Virtual Trade School is now accepting applications for its inaugural class.

To learn more or enroll, visit or call 317-933-9994.

