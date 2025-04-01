Andros Introduces Network Transformation Team To Drive Provider Network Innovation

Andros launches Network Transformation Team to help health plans optimize every stage of the network lifecycle with data-driven strategies and expertise.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Andros, the healthcare industry's leading network lifecycle platform, introduces its Network Transformation Team-a strategic expansion designed to help health plans optimize key provider network categories, including: improvements to operational efficiency, strengthening provider relationships, enhancing compliance, and improving overall performance through data-driven insights.Led by healthcare industry veteran Melissa Kittelson, who has over 30 years of experience optimizing and transforming the healthcare industry, the Network Transformation Team will partner with health plans and provider organizations to optimize their provider networks in an evolving regulatory and market landscape.“The provider network is one of a health plan's most valuable assets, yet transforming it to meet today's demands is a daunting challenge,” said Melissa Kittelson, Chief Network Transformation Officer at Andros.“Our team is dedicated to breaking down silos, aligning business strategy with advanced technology, and accelerating short-term wins while focusing on long-term network excellence.”The Network Transformation Team brings together experts in healthcare strategy, data science, and provider network management to support health plans and provider groups, including founding member Steven Mueller, among others. Steven brings 20 years of experience as an operational leader and deep expertise in healthcare network transformation.“Our clients need a partner who understands their goals and how to meet them where they are. They know that they have an opportunity to transform their network management practices, but they also know they can't eat the elephant whole. We can help them identify quick wins, implement with speed, and chart a path to sustainable success,” said Louise Briguglio, SVP, Product Experience at Andros.“I'm excited to see how the addition of the Network Transformation Team will accelerate our clients' network strategies.”In an increasingly complex healthcare environment, provider network performance has never been more vital. Health plans face mounting pressures to balance cost efficiency, regulatory compliance, and provider satisfaction while ensuring members receive the care they need with the outcomes they deserve. However, siloed operations, outdated contracting models, and fragmented technology infrastructures often stand in the way of meaningful change.Andros recognizes that every health plan is at a different stage in its network transformation journey. The Network Transformation Team will work closely with clients to develop customized roadmaps and tailored, actionable strategies to support their journey toward enhanced network performance and sustainable growth.About AndrosAndros is transforming provider network management for healthcare organizations with a data-driven, integrated approach that delivers high-performing networks optimized for better care and efficiency. With a proven track record of building over 200 networks nationwide, Andros offers comprehensive solutions that support every stage of the provider network management lifecycle, from strategy to execution. At the heart of our innovation is Andros ArcTM , the leading Network Lifecycle Platform. By leveraging precision and actionable insights, Arc empowers health plans and providers to unlock the hidden potential of their networks, driving measurable outcomes and lasting impact.

Andros Arc: The Future of the Provider Network Lifecycle

