Kia India Registers 25,525 Units Of Domestic Sales In March 2025, Recording A 19.3% Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 1st April 2025, New Delhi: Kia India, one of the country's leading mass-premium automakers, continues its robust growth trajectory, posting strong sales numbers in March 2025. The company recorded domestic sales of 25,525 units, reflecting an impressive 19.3% year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth compared to 21,400 units in March 2024. The Sonet remained the top contributor, accounting for 30% of sales, followed by Seltos, Carens and Syros with 26%, 22% and 20% respectively.
This momentum is further reflected in quarterly sales of 75,576 units, marking a 15.6% increase over the 65,369 units sold in the same period last year. Kia India also achieved annual sales of 2,55,207 units, registering a 4% growth compared to 2,45,634 units in FY 2023-24. On the export front, Kia shipped 26,892 units overseas, reinforcing its global footprint.
The highlight of the quarter was the strong debut of the Kia Syros, which has already garnered 15,986-unit sales since its launch, underscoring the brand's ability to deliver products that resonate with Indian consumers.
Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, commented: "Our strong sales growth is a testament to the trust our customers have in Kia's products and our commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions. The overwhelming response to the Kia Syros within just two months of its launch reaffirms our understanding of evolving consumer preferences and our ability to cater to them effectively. As we continue to expand our presence and strengthen our portfolio, we remain focused on innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. With this momentum, we are confident of further solidifying Kia's position as one of India's most loved auto brands"
Kia India remains committed to driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences, further strengthening its position as a key player in the Indian automotive industry.
About Kia India
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, "Movement that Inspires" aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched seven vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6 and the EV9. Kia India has completed almost 1.6 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 725 touchpoints across 315 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.
