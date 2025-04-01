Treon Industrial Node X: The Next Generation Benchmark For Predictive Maintenance

Apr 01, 2025, 08:59 ET













TAMPERE, Finland, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treon, a leading IoT company, has launched the Treon Industrial Node X - an advanced wireless, battery-powered sensor for predictive maintenance. As the next generation in Treon's condition monitoring portfolio, it enhances efficiency, sustainability, and diagnostics in industrial operations.

Designed for seamless integration with the Treon Connect platform, it delivers high-resolution, wide-spectrum data for AI/ML-driven analytics, enabling early detection of equipment failures and proactive maintenance planning. It's ideal for medium- to high-criticality assets with longer maintenance lead times, such as large motors, gearboxes, and compressors.

Replaceable power module for sustainability – The Node X features a replaceable battery module, reducing waste and improving long-term efficiency. Remaining battery capacity can be monitored to plan replacement cycles effectively.

Broader equipment coverage – Enhanced vibration monitoring now supports slow-rotating equipment, variable-speed motors, intermittently operating assets, and magnetic field monitoring for electric motors.

Always-on monitoring – The device automatically wakes to measure real-time incidents, ensuring continuous 24/7 monitoring of critical equipment.

Extended connectivity – With up to double the range, the sensor offers more flexible deployment across industrial environments. ATEX-certified power module – The upcoming ATEX version will support Zone 0 and Class I, Division 1 environments, enabling monitoring in the most hazardous conditions.

"Treon Industrial Node X is built on years of close collaboration and feedback from our industrial customers who consistently share what they need," said Janne Julkunen, Head of Industrial at Treon. "It represents a major leap forward in wireless predictive maintenance, setting a new standard for industrial monitoring."

With the launch of Treon Industrial Node X for medium- to high-criticality equipment and Treon Industrial Node C for scalable monitoring across all asset types-including low-cost or non-repairable assets-Treon now delivers broad sensor coverage across industrial operations. The portfolio supports maintenance strategies from continuous condition monitoring to advanced performance optimization, using AI-driven analytics to detect faults early and extend asset life.

About Treon

Treon is a leading technology company with a mission to help businesses improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and sustainability. Its platform, Treon Connect, boosts operational efficiency by utilizing data-driven automation to extend machine lifespan, monitor assets, increase productivity, and ensure safety across industries. Treon is trusted by global leaders to provide secure, customized products that integrate seamlessly into existing business solutions.

