HGTV SMART HOME 2025 GIVEAWAY IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS NOW OPEN FOR ENTRIES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Step inside this Midcentury masterpiece with game winning design reimagined for modern living. Originally built in the 1950s, this stunning renovation merges nostalgic charm with a sporty, high-tech twist. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the open concept home spans over 3,000 square feet, featuring three luxurious bedrooms, three spa-inspired bathrooms, and creative outdoor spaces like the relaxing balcony. Inspired by San Antonio, the home embraces nature with its color palette of bold earthy tones. The inviting soft beige, striking black, crisp white, and rich wood tones are met with sleek Midcentury textures like aged leather, exposed wood, brushed brass, and cozy bouclé. Sports enthusiasts will be thrilled with the game day amenities like a private basketball court, a sports-inspired media lounge, multiple gaming consoles, and a refreshing cold plunge. The house is full of smart features and solutions for effortless entertaining.

The home was remodeled by KM Builders. The home's interior design is by Poonam Moore.

This home is the perfect mix of fun, luxury, functionality and effortless living," said Moore. "When designing it, I wanted to blend touches of Midcentury modern influences with a playful Texas twist, creating a fresh, fun stylish aesthetic that sets this home apart.

"The HGTV Smart Home inspires viewers with clever solutions that will enhance their lives and elevate their homes," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. "Our fans can't wait to see the home reveals, as well as learn about the cities we select, and we are so excited to highlight San Antonio."

San Antonio is a city that blends rich history, vibrant culture, and modern attractions, making it one of Texas' most dynamic destinations. Known for its iconic River Walk, visitors can stroll along the scenic waterways lined with lively restaurants, boutique shops, and historic landmarks. The Alamo, a symbol of Texas independence, stands at the heart of the city, drawing millions of visitors each year. Beyond its historical significance, San Antonio boasts a thriving arts and culinary scene, from the renowned Pearl District-home to top-tier restaurants and breweries-to the colorful Market Square, where authentic Mexican flavors and live music create an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, the city's sports scene shines, with the San Antonio Spurs' passionate fan base and the Alamodome playing host to major events-including this year's highly anticipated 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship games. San Antonio offers a unique blend of tradition and innovation that continues to captivate visitors. Whether exploring historic missions, indulging in Tex-Mex cuisine, or enjoying lively festivals, there's always something to discover in the Alamo City.

The official entry period of the HGTV Smart Home 2025 is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, May 23, 2025. Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV and FoodNetwork, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Smart Home 2025 on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7pm ET. Hosted by Mike Jackson, the special will air on HGTV, HGTV GO and Hogar de HGTV, also available on Max and discovery+ the next day.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2025 include AT&T Fiber, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Homes, Husqvarna, Mercedes-Benz USA, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company LLC, Valspar Stain and VELUX® Skylights.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to just over 68 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV, that attracts an average of 11 million people each month; a social footprint of more than 34 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook , X (formerly known as Twitter ), Pinterest , Instagram , TikTok and Threads . HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery/Home Giveaways