Neon One Welcomes Kerri Zunkowski As Chief People Officer To Drive Culture And Organizational Growth

CHICAGO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, the nonprofit software platform dedicated to empowering communities of generosity, is excited to announce the appointment of Kerri Zunkowski as Chief People Officer . Kerri's addition comes at a pivotal moment as the company expands its impact, deepens its commitment to its people, and builds a culture that fuels long-term success.

With a proven track record of driving cultural transformation and scaling organizations, Kerri brings deep expertise in leadership development, talent strategy, and employee engagement. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Resource Officer at Vixxo, a facilities management technology company, where she led people-focused initiatives for 750+ employees. Prior to that, she held the same role at Keap, where she developed and implemented a Leadership Success Profile that fostered a company-wide mindset that "everyone is a leader," resulting in significant improvements in engagement and performance.

Kerri's appointment also marks a reunion with Neon One CEO Keith Reed , with whom she previously worked at Keap. "Kerri is an incredible leader who knows how to build high-performing teams that drive business success," said Reed. "Her ability to create cultures where employees thrive will be instrumental as we continue scaling Neon One."

"I'm thrilled to join Neon One at such an exciting moment," said Zunkowski. "This team is passionate about its mission, and I look forward to ensuring that our people and culture remain the foundation of our success as we grow."

As Chief People Officer, Kerri will focus on enhancing talent strategies, fostering leadership development, and ensuring a culture of continuous learning and innovation. Her leadership will be essential in positioning Neon One as both a leading technology provider and an employer of choice in the nonprofit sector.

Neon One connects nonprofits with the technology and resources that empower them to build a community of generosity. Our platform is designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs-from marketing and revenue generation to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more at neonone .

