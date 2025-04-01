Finalists Announced For The 2025 NVTC Technology CFO Awards
Honoring the Financial Leaders Driving Innovation and Economic Growth
MCLEAN, Va., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) proudly unveils the finalists for its 29th annual Technology CFO Awards, recognizing the financial leaders who are driving innovation and growth in the region's tech sector. These outstanding executives have demonstrated strategic vision, financial expertise, and leadership, contributing to Northern Virginia's status as a premier technology hub.
Winners will be announced at a must-attend awards ceremony on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.
"As generative AI transforms the way enterprises and government modernize and execute mission-critical operations, CFOs have become indispensable," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "In an era marked by uncertainty-particularly with recent reductions in the federal workforce-CFOs are not only safeguarding financial leadership but also steering strategic vision to drive stability and growth. At this defining moment for Northern Virginia's tech sector, these executives are the driving force behind ensuring our region retains its position as a global leader in both technology and business."
A distinguished, independent panel of past Technology CFO Awards winners selected the finalists across five award categories.
The 2025 NVTC Technology CFO Awards finalists are:
Emerging Growth CFO of the Year:
-
Kevin Becker, ThunderYard Solutions
Priyanka Dalwadi, Bcore
Perry Kessler, Metric5
Adam Morson, Trinity Cyber
John Young, FlavorCloud
Private Company CFO of the Year:
-
Harshan Bhangdia, Ellucian
Jill McFarlane, Redhorse Corporation
Steve Radanovic, Applied Insight
David Samuels, DrFirst
David Uehlinger, Gunnison Consulting Group
Public Company CFO of the Year:
-
Chris Cage, Leidos
Kevin Harrill, Centrus Energy Corp.
Travis Johnson, Amentum
Richard Lindahl, Emergent BioSolutions
Transformative CFO of the Year:
-
Nadine Choueiri, Mission1st Group
Tom Edson, Alpha Omega
Pamela Rothka, Empower AI
Andrew Woodruff, Markon
2025 Class of Rising Stars:
-
Cara Anastasio, Emergent BioSolutions
Sander Borgers, EdgeConneX
Julie Brewer, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
Dan Demases, BlueHalo
Eric Frank, Upside
Matthew Mundt, GRVTY
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council
NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. From bold startups to Fortune 100 giants, we represent over 470 members across sectors shaping the future of technology. NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through its initiatives in cybersecurity, gen AI, cloud computing, and beyond, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Whether it's through policy advocacy, peer networks, or industry promotion, NVTC drives innovation that's transforming the world. Learn more at .
