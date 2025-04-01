Span Tech Reinvents Conveyor Support Systems With New Sheet Metal Supports

Traditional tubular conveyor supports have long been the norm, but their complex welding, material costs, and sanitation challenges have created inefficiencies in production environments. Span Tech's Sheet Metal Supports offer a revolutionary alternative by eliminating unnecessary fabrication steps, reducing material waste, and ensuring faster lead times-all while maintaining the strength and durability you expect.

Key Benefits of Span Tech's Sheet Metal Supports:



Cost-Effective Manufacturing – Simplified production reduces raw material use and welding requirements, making these supports more affordable than traditional tubing supports.

Faster Lead Times – Streamlined design and manufacturing processes allow for quicker turnaround and faster installation , minimizing downtime.

Superior Hygiene & Sanitation – Unlike tubular supports, which have internal voids that trap moisture and bacteria, Span Tech's sheet metal supports feature a one-piece design that is easier to clean and more resistant to contamination -ideal for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries . Versatile Compatibility – Designed for flat conveyors, incline/decline systems, and horizontal slot attachment needs , these supports are fully compatible with all Span Tech standard conveyor widths (up to 48" wide), side frame materials (mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminum), and conveyor chain types .

Built for Seamless Integration

Span Tech's new Sheet Metal Supports can be bolted onto drive, bed, or idler frames , allowing for easy conversion between configurations. These supports are currently manufactured from 12GA sheet metal , with future material thickness options in development.

Key Specifications & Availability



Supports must be installed with double standoffs for chain clearance.



Available for elevations between 18" and 48" (bolted feet).



Available for elevations between 21.5" and 48" (with casters)



Compatible with all standard Span Tech conveyor widths and chain types .

Currently, these supports do not support common, stacked, or helical conveyor configurations (future developments in progress).

Future-Proofing Conveyor Stability

"At Span Tech, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries of conveyor technology ," said Steve Fye / Executive Director of Engineering . "Our new Sheet Metal Supports offer a smarter, more efficient way to support conveyor systems-cutting costs, increasing durability, and improving sanitation in industries where performance matters most."

Get Ready for the Future of Conveyor Support Systems

Span Tech's Sheet Metal Supports are now available for immediate implementation . For more information on how these innovative supports can improve your conveyor systems, visit or contact 270-651-9166 .

About Span Tech

Span Tech has been a global leader in conveyor solutions and material handling technology for over 45 years, specializing in customized conveyor systems for food production, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and more. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction , Span Tech continues to redefine industry standards with groundbreaking engineering solutions.

Media Contact:

Seth Bailey

Marketing Manager

Span Tech, LLC

[email protected]

270-651-9166



SOURCE Span Tech LLC