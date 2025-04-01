Delhi Air Pollution: CAG Report Exposes Capital's 'Failing' Air Quality Management: 10 Key Findings

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report on vehicular Air pollution in Delhi in the Assembly on April 1.

The report titled“Performance Audit of 'Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi' for the year ended 31 March 2021” highlighted major policy gaps and weak enforcement and poor coordination among agencies as key reasons behind the worsening pollution scenario in the national capital.

The report flags issues like inaccuracies in data generated by Air Quality Monitoring System, shortage of public transport buses, inadequate emission tests, insignificant increase in Electric Vehicle (EV) registration and improper implementation of the Odd-Even rationing scheme for cars in the national capital, among other things.

Air pollution has been an issue in Delhi for long and the city records dip in air quality levels between November and January. With an average PM 2.5 concentration of 91.8 μg/m3, Delhi continued to be the most polluted Capital city in the world, according to the 2024 World Air Quality Report released early March.

Delhi's air quality improved and remained in the 'moderate' category on March 31 morning after staying in the 'poor' category for the past few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 130 at 7 am on March 31, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 140 at the same time on Sunday.

Here are 10 key highlights from the report:

1-Inaccurate Air Quality Monitoring System Data

The report said the city's Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) do not meet the requirements set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), leading to concerns about inaccuracies in pollution control measures.

“The location of CAAQMS did not fulfil the requirements laid down by the CPCB indicating possible inaccuracies in the data generated by them, rendering the Air Quality Index values unreliable,” the 108-page report says.