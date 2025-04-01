China Greenlights Autonomous Flying Taxis: Two Companies Receive Licenses, Ready To Take Off

MENAFN - Live Mint) China has taken a significant step in advancing its low-altitude economy by granting commercial approval for autonomous passenger drones, reported the South China Morning Post.

According to the publication, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has issued air operator certificates to EHang Holdings and Hefei Hey Airlines, allowing them to launch urban sightseeing tours with pilotless aerial vehicles.

This landmark decision reportedly follows the companies' successful completion of rigorous regulatory requirements, including type certification, production certification, and airworthiness certification. Analysts at Citic Securities predict that low-altitude tourism will be the first major application of this innovation, with EHang's urban flights expected to accelerate industry growth.

Beijing is actively promoting the development of the low-altitude economy, a sector encompassing passenger drones, blimps, and flying cars. The Chinese government views this industry as a crucial driver of economic expansion, alongside advancements in biomanufacturing, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and 6G networks, the report stated.

Cheng Bolin, vice president of the low-altitude unit at the China Information Association, emphasised its potential: "The low-altitude economy will be a powerful engine driving China's rapid economic development."

EHang, a leading player in autonomous aviation, became the world's first company to receive a production certificate for manufacturing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles in China, the report said. Its EH216-S model, a fully electric, two-seater drone equipped with 16 propellers, is designed for air taxi services, airport transfers, and sightseeing tours. With a cruise speed of 100 km/h and a maximum altitude of 3,000 metres, the EH216-S is set to revolutionise urban transport.

According to research firm Hurun, China's low-altitude economy is projected to reach a market value of 1.5 trillion yuan by 2025, with estimates suggesting growth to 2.5 trillion yuan by 2035. Domestic players such as EHang and Feihang Aviation are competing with automakers like Xpeng and Geely, while global aerospace leaders-including Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer-are also exploring opportunities in this space.