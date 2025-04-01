Kunal Kamra's 'Naya Bharat' Show Audience Summoned By Mumbai Police What Does Law Say?
According to a report by ToI, the summoning of the audience members was not MANDATORY, as the Mumbai police had video evidence of the alleged parody of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, as sung by Kunal Kamra .
The Mumbai Police had visited a Mahim residence on Monday, where the comedian resided 10 years ago. Following the unsuccesful visit, Kunal Kamra had quipped, that the Mumbai Police's efforts were 'waste of time'.Also Read | 'Waste of time': Kamra reacts as cops visit his home after he skips summons
Social media users have also hit out at ticket booking platforms for sharing information of the audience who attended Kunal Kamra 's show. Outrage oured on social media as several rapped ticket booking platforms for providing audience information to Mumbai Police, and flagged the need to inputs phone number, email id for purchasing a ticket.Kunal Kamra's Audience Summoned: What Does Law Say?
Mumbai Police have begun recording statements from attendees of comedian Kunal Kamra 's February 2 show, Naya Bharat, at Habitat Studio, as part of their investigation into his alleged remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Notices were issued to audience members under Section 179 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which permits police to summon witnesses for questioning.
Former IPS officer and lawyer YP Singh clarified to Times of India that while the Mumbai police are within their rights to summon one or two attendees to record witness statements, it is not mandatory since electronic evidence, such as video recordings, already exists.He also noted that the case lacks severity as the performance was within the bounds of freedom of speech.
