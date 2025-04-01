Leading Mental Health Solution Uwill Ranks Third On List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In Northeast

Student mental health and wellness pioneer ranks among top growth and innovation leaders in nine-state region including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts

NATICK, Mass., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazin today revealed that Uwill , the leading student mental health and wellness solution, is ranked No. 3 on its 2025 Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast. The Northeast Regionals list covers nine states including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

"Mental health touches nearly every family, every campus, every community-and in today's increasingly digital, fast-paced world, the need for immediate and accessible support has never been more urgent," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "This recognition reflects the mission we set out to achieve and the extraordinary counselors and team members committing to delivering on this important mission."

The honor is the latest in a series of global recognitions for Uwill. In 2024, Uwill ranked 1st in Massachusetts on the Inc. 5000, 27th in the nation. Uwill also ranked 18th in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM. Founded in 2020, Uwill has quickly become a global leader in student mental health.

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, medical telehealth, prescription management, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 3 million students at 400+ institutions worldwide.

Since its founding in 2020, Uwill has consistently expanded its reach. In 2024, the company acquired Boston-based Christie Campus Health and Los Angeles-based Virtual Care Group, enhancing its capabilities and market presence.

The Inc. Regional honorees include a select group of companies that have maintained impressive revenue growth despite high-inflation, the rising costs of capital and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. Between 2021 and 2023, the 154 companies featured on this year's list posted a median growth rate of 100%, added more than 9,000 jobs, and contributed $6.7 billion to the regional economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies fueling growth and creating opportunity in communities throughout the country."

The complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list-including company profiles and a sortable database-can be found at inc/regionals/northeast .

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, and the 27th fastest growing private company in the nation according to the Inc. 5000. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 400 institutions, including Northeastern University, the Ohio State University, Princeton University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.

About Inc. and the Inc. Regionals: Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Its annual Inc. 5000 and Regionals rankings provide a data-driven look at the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Companies are ranked by percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. For the Regionals, eligible companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2023.

