Timelycare Earns Recognition From Inc. Magazine As One Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southwest For The Fourth Year Running

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has once again secured its place among the region's most successful private businesses. Ranked No. 36 on the prestigious Inc. Regionals Southwest list, this marks TimelyCare's fourth consecutive appearance on the list that recognizes the dynamic growth and innovation of companies in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

"Being recognized by Inc. Magazine is a testament to the unwavering dedication and innovative mindset of the TimelyCare team in prioritizing the health and well-being of campus communities," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. "This achievement underscores our commitment to providing personalized, clinically proven care that drives better student outcomes, supports long-term success, and strengthens learning communities."

TimelyCare continues to set the standard for virtual health care in higher education, offering the broadest range of flexible, student-centered services available. Named one of Princeton Review's 5 Need-to-Know national mental health organizations in 2025, it delivers up to 12 essential care solutions through one seamless, single sign-on (SSO) platform. With an industry-leading average clinician rating of 4.96 out of 5, TimelyCare's inclusive and individualized approach ensures that students feel heard, valued, and positioned for lifelong success.

The companies featured on the Inc. Regionals Southwest list reflect extraordinary growth across multiple industries. Between 2021 and 2023, the 137 honorees on this year's list achieved a median growth rate of 106% while collectively adding 13,809 jobs and contributing $15.9 billion to the regional economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the most trusted virtual health and well-being solution for learning communities, offering personalized, clinically proven care that fosters student success and delivers life-changing outcomes. With an unmatched range of service options on one seamless, easy-to-access platform, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools, we extend the efforts of 400+ campus wellness teams, ensuring millions of students have direct, anytime access to our culturally competent and diverse care providers. Recognized as a Princeton Review Top 5 Need to Know Organization for Mental Health Awareness, TimelyCare drives measurable and meaningful improvements in depression and anxiety, empowering every student on their wellness journey while fostering healthier, more supportive learning environments.

