Direct Dimensions Celebrates 30 Years Of Leading Innovation In 3D Scanning And Digital Metrology

OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Dimensions, Inc., a pioneer and industry leader in 3D scanning and digital metrology, is proud to announce that it will be celebrating 30 years in business on April 7, 2025. Since its founding in 1995, the company has been at the forefront of 3D measurement and 3D scanning, providing cutting-edge solutions to industries ranging from aerospace and automotive to art, movies and architecture.

For three decades, Direct Dimensions has revolutionized the way objects, environments, and historical artifacts are digitally captured and analyzed. The company has played a pivotal role in advancing 3D scanning technologies, ensuring precision in manufacturing, aiding in the restoration of historical sites, and facilitating groundbreaking developments in medical and federal applications.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the incredible team at Direct Dimensions and our unwavering commitment to innovation," said Michael Raphael, Founder and CEO of Direct Dimensions. "Over the past 30 years, we have had the privilege of working on some of the most exciting and challenging 3D scanning projects across various industries. Our work has included scanning iconic landmarks such as the National Cathedral, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Liberty Bell. We've also had the unique opportunity to contribute to the entertainment industry by scanning actors, props, and sets for the virtual effects of over 75 movies, including Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and support, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital metrology."

Coinciding with its 30th anniversary celebrations, Direct Dimensions will be exhibiting at RAPID + TCT 2025, North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event. The conference, taking place from April 8-11 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, will showcase the latest innovations in 3D scanning, additive manufacturing, and metrology solutions.

Attendees of RAPID + TCT are invited to visit Direct Dimensions' exhibit to experience firsthand the latest advancements in 3D scanning technology. The company's experts will be on hand to demonstrate state-of-the-art scanning tools and discuss how 3D scanning is transforming industries through real-world applications.

"RAPID + TCT is the perfect platform for us to celebrate our 30-year journey while engaging with industry leaders, partners, and customers," Raphael added. "We're excited to showcase how 3D scanning continues to evolve alongside 3D printing and redefine the possibilities in engineering, manufacturing, and beyond."

Over its 30-year history, Direct Dimensions has continuously pushed the boundaries of 3D scanning applications, serving a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses and research institutions. The company's expertise spans industrial reverse engineering, dimensional inspection, digital archiving, and complex 3D modeling. Over the years, Direct Dimensions has contributed to high-profile projects, including scanning historical monuments, digitizing priceless artifacts, and supporting cutting-edge aerospace and automotive advancements.

As it enters its fourth decade, Direct Dimensions remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovation, embracing the latest advancements in 3D measurement and digital manufacturing. With a continued focus on precision, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company is poised for even greater achievements in the years ahead.

For more information about Direct Dimensions, visit . To learn more about RAPID + TCT 2024 and register for the event, visit .

