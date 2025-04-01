When Should You Book A Flight Last-Minute? Upgraded Points Reveals Best Airlines And Routes For Spontaneous Travelers
Study Methodology
To identify the best airlines for last-minute bookings, the study gathered daily Google Flights airfare data for 10 of the busiest U.S. domestic routes over a two-week period, analyzing over 21,000 flights. All "last-minute" fares reflect tickets booked exactly one week before departure. These fares were then compared to established averages from previous airline cost studies to determine how prices shift when booking at the last minute.
Top Budget-Friendly Airlines for Last-Minute One-Way Travel
-
Spirit Airlines – $151.53
Spirit consistently offers rock-bottom base fares for last-minute one-way flights, making it the go-to choice for budget travelers, though extras like carry-ons and seat selection come at an additional cost. Frontier Airlines – $160.89
Frontier maintains its reputation for affordability, delivering some of the cheapest fares available, even on last-minute bookings. Hawaiian Airlines – $190.19
A surprising entry, Hawaiian Airlines stands out with competitive pricing, particularly on short routes such as Honolulu to Maui, offering excellent value for island hopping. Southwest Airlines – $212.43
Southwest combines cost-effectiveness with dependable service, offering transparent pricing that positions it as a reliable option for travelers who need a last-minute flight without compromising quality. Alaska Airlines – $229.73
Alaska Airlines rounds out the list by providing reasonably priced last-minute fares, making it an attractive choice for those who value affordability and a quality travel experience.
Where Last-Minute One-Way Tickets Cost Less
-
Alaska Airlines: 22.6% less than the average booking
Southwest Airlines: 8.2% less
Frontier Airlines: 3.6% less
Spirit Airlines: 3.1% less
American Airlines: 0.8% less
Leading Carriers for Expensive Last-Minute One-Way Fares
-
JetBlue – $310.15
JetBlue leads the flock with the highest last-minute fares, reflecting its premium features such as extra legroom and inflight entertainment, all of which command a higher price when time is short. American Airlines – $288.26
This full-service carrier is renowned for its extensive route network and premium amenities, though its last-minute ticket prices remain steep for spontaneous travelers. United Airlines – $274.33
United Airlines offers reliability and comprehensive service, yet its short-notice bookings come with a price premium. Delta Air Lines – $236.36
Delta, known for consistent quality and a wide-reaching network, rounds out the list with high last-minute fares that reflect the added cost of premium travel benefits.
Airlines Where Last-Minute One-Way Tickets Cost More
-
JetBlue: 29.9% more than the average booking
Hawaiian Airlines: 19.3% more
United Airlines: 15.6% more
Delta Air Lines: 1.2% more
Check out the full results, including the cheapest and most expensive flight routes by visiting the complete study online .
