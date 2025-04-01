Petra Cares Receives Generous Donation From Reynolds And Reynolds To Help At-Risk Youth Build Stable Futures

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This collaboration is especially timely as Petra Cares continues its critical work supporting young adults transitioning out of foster care and homeless, at-risk youth in the Houston area. Reynolds' contribution will help fund Petra Cares' innovative programs, which provide training, job placement, and life skills education designed to empower vulnerable individuals to build stable futures and break the cycle of poverty.

"We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with Reynolds and Reynolds," said Brian Meza , Executive Director of Petra Cares . "This donation will directly impact the lives of young adults in our community by providing them with the tools they need to succeed. Through this collaboration, we are helping these young individuals find meaningful employment, a sense of purpose, and a chance to rewrite their futures."

The donation will support Petra Cares' comprehensive programs designed to provide education, training, and employment opportunities within the automotive industry. These efforts are part of Petra Cares' broader mission to eliminate the barriers faced by vulnerable youth, helping them graduate, secure jobs, and ultimately, build stable and sustainable futures for themselves and their families.

Arnold J. Gacita , President & CEO of Petra Automotive Products , expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "At Petra Cares, we are deeply committed to investing in the next generation. By providing education and pathways to employment, we're not just transforming individual lives, but uplifting entire communities. Our partnership with Reynolds and Reynolds is a powerful example of how businesses and nonprofits can work together to drive meaningful change for young adults in need."

Reynolds has long been a champion of corporate social responsibility and is proud to partner with Petra Cares. "We are honored to support Petra Cares and their invaluable work with young adults in the foster care system," said Reynolds COO , Willie Daughters. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making a positive, lasting impact on the communities we serve."

About Petra Cares

Founded in 2021, Petra Cares is the charitable arm of Petra Automotive Products, headquartered in Cypress, Texas. Petra Cares is dedicated to supporting young adults transitioning out of foster care and homeless, at-risk youth. Our mission is to eliminate barriers and offer exceptional training opportunities to empower our students to graduate, secure employment, and build stable futures for themselves and their families, thereby creating a ripple effect of positive change for generations to come.

About Reynolds and Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is the leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. ( )

