Kiddie Academy® Of Meridian Under New Ownership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We moved to Boise from Iowa to be near family, and after raising our three children on our own for many years, we understand what it's like to rely on child care as the most important part of your support system," said Jeremy Wilson. "We want Kiddie Academy of Meridian to be integral to families in the Treasure Valley."

When the Wilsons moved to Boise in 2021 after 10 years of Navy service, market research indicated there was a statewide over 18,000-seat deficit-2,000 seats in Ada County alone-of available child care. Kiddie Academy of Meridian became available as they were looking to build a new Kiddie Academy in the area, giving them an opportunity to invest in the community immediately. A second Academy owned by the Wilsons is also under development.

"We believe in the mission and quality of the Kiddie Academy brand and are excited to offer care to local families that surpasses state standards," added Wilson.

Kiddie Academy of Meridian, which is located at 3335 E Victory Road, serves over 100 children and employs more than 30 educators. The Academy is equipped with spacious classrooms, a large playground area, security cameras and offers bus transportation for before- and after-school care.

