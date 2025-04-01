ROC Named Official Sponsor Of 2025 Portland Marathon

Never Miss a Mile Campaign Will Empower Runners with Tips for Performance, Injury Prevention and Recovery

PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC is proud to serve as an official sponsor of the 2025 Portland Marathon, one of the most scenic and beloved races in the Pacific Northwest. Known for its iconic bridges, vibrant neighborhoods, and electric race-day atmosphere, the Portland Marathon attracts thousands of runners looking to challenge themselves on a fast, picturesque course through the heart of the city.

As part of its sponsorship, ROC is launching Never Miss a Mile, a campaign designed to help runners train smarter, avoid injuries, and recover effectively. By providing 26.2 expert-backed strategies, ROC aims to ensure every participant reaches the starting line healthy and crosses the finish line strong.

"As orthopedic and sports medicine specialists, we see firsthand how important preparation, injury prevention, and recovery are for endurance athletes," said Elliott Cole, M.D., M.P.H., Sports Medicine Physician at ROC. "The Never Miss a Mile campaign is our way of supporting the running community with the knowledge and tools they need to stay healthy and perform their best-from their first training run to race day."

Scheduled for October 5, 2025, the Portland Marathon is a bucket-list race for runners of all levels. Featuring a stunning downtown start and finish at Waterfront Park, the course winds through Portland's most iconic neighborhoods, crosses four historic bridges, and offers breathtaking views of the city.

"At ROC, we believe in supporting active lifestyles, whether you're running your first marathon or striving for a personal best," said David Huberty, M.D., Sports Medicine Physician at ROC. "We're thrilled to support our local community and look forward to helping every participant Never Miss a Mile on their journey to the finish line."

ROC's Never Miss a Mile campaign will serve as a trusted training resource, providing weekly expert insights on:



Injury Prevention: How to avoid common running injuries and train safely.



Performance Optimization: Strength and mobility exercises tailored for runners.



Nutrition & Recovery: Best practices for fueling and post-run recovery.

Race-Day Readiness: Tips to maximize endurance and reduce fatigue.

For more information on ROC's Never Miss a Mile campaign and expert orthopedic care, visit: .

About ROC

With locations in Clackamas and Washington County, Oregon, ROC is an independent orthopedic practice specializing in advanced surgical and non-operative treatments for sports injuries, joint conditions, and musculoskeletal health. Committed to innovation and patient-centered care, ROC helps athletes and active individuals stay strong and injury-free. To learn more, visit .

