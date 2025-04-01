WD Capital Markets Becomes HDL Capital Inc. (HDL) Following Management Buyout

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HDL will continue to offer expert Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory services to small and mid-market companies across Canada and beyond. Its core offerings include, and execution oftransactions. The firm is also expanding its rapidly growingpractice, providingandin support of larger, public market transactions internationally.

Tyler Lang, President of HDL commented, "Our team is excited to become 100% management owned and 100% independent while at the same time doing a full brand refresh and relaunch. Navigating the already complex M&A environment is becoming increasingly challenging against the current backdrop of Trade Wars, volatile junior public markets, and a growing 'Succession Tsunami.' We expect to double the size of our team in the coming months, adding additional horsepower to help companies drive successful transactions and maximize shareholder value in these turbulent times."

About HDL Capital

Based in Toronto, Canada, HDL Capital Inc. ("HDL") is a boutique M&A and Transaction Services advisory firm, specializing in arranging transformational transactions for small & mid-market companies in the $10M to $150M+ value range. HDL Managements' 25-year track record includes over 200 successful transactions, totalling over $2 billion. WDC is dedicated to driving and unlocking shareholder value by arranging Sell-Side M&A transactions with Strategic and Financial buyers in Canada, the U.S. and beyond. HDL also works with select clients to enhance organic growth by planning and executing accretive Buy-Side M&A acquisition programs. Beyond this core M&A Advisory expertise, HDL is one of Canada's only 100% independent providers of comprehensive Fairness Opinions and Formal Valuations.

To learn more, visit

Contact:

Tyler Lang

(416) 847-6907

[email protected]

SOURCE HDL Capital Inc.