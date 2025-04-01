Updated biographies for board candidates at the upcoming Annual General Meeting

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 1, 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announces updated biographies for the candidates nominated for election as board members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 11 April,2025.

On 25 March 2025 the Company published its Notice to Convene its Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2025, whereby it was proposed to re-elect Henrik Juuel and Mats Thorén & elect Jens Due Olsen and Donna Haire to the Board of Directors.

The updated biographies of the above-mentioned candidates, including independence status of Donna Haire, are located below and can also be found on the company's homepage.

Henrik Juuel (born 1965, Danish nationality), considered independent according to the Danish Corporate Governance Recommendations, has been a member of BioPorto's Board of Directors since 2024 and currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Henrik Juuel has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Bavarian Nordic since 2018. Prior to joining Bavarian Nordic, Henrik Juuel served as CFO at Orexo AB and held senior positions at several large and diverse organizations, including Group CFO of Virgin Mobile (Central and Eastern Europe), CFO of GN ReSound, and CFO of NNE Pharmaplan. Henrik Juuel began his career at Novo Nordisk in 1992, where he held several senior finance positions in Denmark and abroad during his 15-year tenure with the company. Henrik Juuel holds an M.Sc. in Economics and Finance.

Mats Thorén (born 1971, Swedish nationality), considered independent according to the Danish Corporate Governance Recommendations, has been a member of BioPorto's Board of Directors since 2024. Mats Thorén has 25 years of financial market experience, specializing in healthcare through roles in equity analysis and corporate finance. He has spent 19 years as a Healthcare investment expert, working with firms like Nalka Life Science AB and MedCap AB, and now leads Vixco Capital as CEO and board member. Mats holds board positions at FluoGuide A/S, Xbrane BioPharma AB, Arcoma AB, C-Rad AB and Herantis Pharma Oy, and has previously held board roles at Cellartis AB, and others. His educational background includes Economics, focusing on Accounting and Financial Economics, and medical studies at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Donna Haire (Born 1969, American nationality), considered non-independent according to the Danish Corporate Governance Recommendations, is board member and CEO of The Eriah Group, Inc., a global consulting firm specializing in turn-key R&D operations, including regulatory, quality, clinical, and medical affairs for drugs, biologics, medical devices, in vitro diagnostics, and combination products. With over 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, she has a proven track record of designing, developing, and successfully commercializing innovative products. Donna currently serves on the boards of FluoGuide A/S and Sedana Medical AB. Her previous executive roles include Executive Vice President of Regulatory and Quality at On Target Laboratories, Vice President, Head of Medical Care Global Regulatory Affairs at Bayer, and Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality, Clinical, and Medical Affairs at AngioDynamics. She also held senior positions at Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, and STERIS. Recognized for her regulatory expertise, Donna was designated a U.S. regulatory expert to lead international trade negotiations on regulatory convergence. She served on AdvaMed's Technical and Regulatory Board Committee and was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Akron School of Law. Donna holds an M.S. in Biology from Cleveland State University and a B.S. in Biology from The University of Akron.

In 2023 & 2024, Donna Haire performed regulatory consultancy services for the Company in connection with the pediatric US clearance and adult study and is thus not considered independent according to the Danish Corporate Governance Recommendations.

Jens Due Olsen (Born 1963, Danish nationality), considered independent according to the Danish Corporate Governance Recommendations, has over 30 years of experience in leadership positions in Danish and international industrial, financial and technology companies, including medico technology. Jens currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors at NKT Holding and the privately owned European Energy A/S. Jens also holds the position of Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at KMD A/S, a subsidiary of NEC Corp. Inc., and has advisory roles with several private equity and venture capital firms, including JOLT S.A. Additionally, Jens is Chair of the non-for-profit organization Børnebasketfonden. Jens Due Olsen has previously held leadership and executive positions at A.P. Moller-Maersk, FLSmidth and GN Store Nord, amongst others.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors expects to constitute itself by electing Jens Due Olsen as Chair and Henrik Juuel as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, respectively.

To receive BioPorto's Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on

Investor Relations Contacts

Hanne S. Foss, Head of Investor Relations, BioPorto, ..., C: +45 26368918

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit

Attachment

2025 04 01 - Announcement no 08 - UK