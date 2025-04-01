Barefoot Technologies Expands Into Corporate Housing With Barefoot Corporate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Barefoot Technologies enhances its comprehensive short-term rental application to support corporate rentals and housing.

- Ed UlmerHENNIKER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Barefoot Technologies, a leading provider of short-term rental and vacation property management software , is proud to expand to provide for mid-term rentals and introduce Barefoot Corporate, a newly enhanced property management system designed specifically to support corporate housing providers. In conjunction with this launch, Barefoot Technologies is now a member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), underscoring its commitment to serving the corporate housing industry.With decades of experience in the short-term rental space, Barefoot Technologies recognizes the growing demand for a flexible, fully integrated software solution tailored to corporate housing needs. Barefoot Corporate builds on the company's existing platform, offering enhanced capabilities that support long-term stays, lease management, compliance tracking, and in-progress integrations with key industry partners.“Corporate housing providers require specialized tools to manage extended stays, compliance, and unique client relationships,” said Ed Ulmer, CEO of Barefoot Technologies.“Barefoot Corp delivers a robust, adaptable solution that simplifies operations while ensuring the highest level of service for corporate clients. Becoming a CHPA member further reinforces our dedication to understanding and supporting this sector.”As a CHPA member, Barefoot Technologies will actively engage with industry leaders, stay ahead of evolving corporate housing trends, and provide technology-driven solutions that help businesses enhance their operational efficiency. Barefoot Corp combines the company's deep industry expertise with the flexibility and customization that have long defined Barefoot Technologies' approach.

