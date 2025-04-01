Shearwater Health Appoints Three New Executives To Leadership Team, Bolsters Financial, Legal And Clinical Divisions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are deeply honored to welcome Andrew, Matthew, and Khristine to their new roles at such a pivotal moment for Shearwater Health," said Tom Kendrot, CEO of Shearwater Health. "These appointments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to expanding our global presence and elevating our ability to deliver exceptional clinician-led solutions. With their leadership, we are poised to strengthen our operations, enhance care quality, and continue driving innovation in CPO®. We are humbled by their decision to join our mission and look forward to the future we will build together."

As Chief Financial Officer, Lange will guide Shearwater Health's financial strategy, optimize operational efficiencies, and foster long-term scale-up efforts. With nearly two decades of experience in healthcare financial leadership, Lange has a strong track record of driving business expansion. Before joining Shearwater, he served as CFO at Results Physiotherapy and, most recently, at OrthoAlliance, where he played a key role in scaling operations and managing M&A growth efforts that contributed to the company's success.

As General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Thompson will lead Shearwater's legal, compliance, and governance strategies to ensure regulatory alignment as the company grows. With over 15 years of experience in corporate governance, compliance, and M&A, Thompson brings extensive expertise to support Shearwater's continued expansion. Before joining Shearwater, Thompson held key leadership roles at Change Healthcare and Specialty Dental Brands.

In her new role as Chief Nursing Officer, Olguin will continue to provide exceptional clinical operations, focusing on training, development, and supporting Shearwater's nurses while strengthening partnerships with healthcare providers. Since joining in January 2024, Olguin has significantly advanced the company's clinical operations, improving nursing skills and driving higher-quality outcomes at client hospitals.

This news follows Shearwater's recent announcement of Mike Tudeen as Chairman of the Board.

About Shearwater Health

Shearwater Health, founder of the nation's first Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO®) model, offers tailored and scalable clinical decision support solutions for healthcare organizations, including payers, providers, and workers' compensation and disability clients. Dedicated to enhancing healthcare through clinician-driven processes, Shearwater's global team of nearly 6,000 highly skilled clinicians expertly handle both administrative and complex clinical tasks. This allows their clients to concentrate on their core mission: providing exceptional patient care and outcomes. For more information, visit .

