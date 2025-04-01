Winnow Secures Impressive Five Total Nominations At Banking Tech Awards USA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FinTech Futures, which presents The Banking Tech Awards , is the leading global provider of independent intelligence and insight for fintech professionals. Now in their fourth year, the awards recognize outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry across the United States. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in New York on May 29th, 2025. Attendees include top-tier professionals from leading banks, software, and service providers.

Winnow is nominated in the following categories:



Best as-a-Service Solution - Regulation & Compliance

Best AI Solution - Data Insights & Knowledge Management

FinTech Start-up of the Year – Risk, Regulation & Compliance

Tech Leadership - Visionary CEO Tech Team of the Year

"We're honored that Winnow has been recognized at every Banking Tech Awards USA since the program's inception, and we're deeply grateful to be nominated for the fourth consecutive year," said Chris Hilliard, CEO of Winnow. "This continued recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation around compliance technologies and strengthens our resolve to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

In addition to these current nominations, Winnow was a recent finalist at Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2025 in the Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI) and New Law Company of the Year categories. For more information, visit or call 1-888-488-6797.

About Winnow:

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 80,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its recent Winnow AI addition provides lightning-fast answers to basic legal questions that leverage the attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow.

In 2024, Winnow was awarded Best RegTech Solution at the Finovate Awards and won in the Regulatory, Governance, and Compliance Technology category at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. HousingWire named Winnow to its HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage list.

