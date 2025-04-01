Lightpath Technologies To Exhibit Advanced Infrared Solutions At 2025 Border Security Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH ) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced that it will exhibit at the 2025 Border Security Expo . The conference will be held April 8-9, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona, providing a prime opportunity for LightPath to showcase its expanded portfolio of infrared imaging solutions through the recent acquisition of G5 Infrared ("G5") and engage with global security and defense stakeholders.

The upcoming exhibition marks LightPath's first major industry event since the G5 acquisition in February 2025. As part of LightPath, G5 is now uniquely positioned to deliver advanced cooled and uncooled infrared solutions for border control, perimeter security, and other mission-critical applications. By leveraging LightPath's proprietary BlackDiamondTM glass in G5 cooled infrared cameras, LightPath will showcase how the combined company is driving innovation in the evolving border security and defense markets.

"This is an exciting milestone for the newly combined team, as our combined team's participation in the 2025 Border Security Expo provides a dynamic platform to demonstrate our broader range of infrared solutions," commented Sam Rubin, President and CEO of LightPath Technologies. "We look forward to engaging with potential customers and partners, showcasing how our integrated technologies help address the most demanding requirements in border protection and homeland security."

Attendees at the 2025 Border Security Expo will have the opportunity to explore LightPath's new offering of high-end cooled infrared camera systems, discover how these offerings complement LightPath's existing uncooled thermal imaging portfolio, and learn more about customized design and manufacturing solutions. As a vertically integrated provider, LightPath offers in-house engineering support, global production facilities, and deep expertise in optics fabrication, ensuring that every solution is tailored to meet specific performance, cost, and timeline objectives.

Interested parties are encouraged to register. To do so, please visit . Interested parties may also contact Jason Messerschmidt, who will be in attendance, at [email protected] for further information or to arrange a meeting.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH ) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamondTM chalcogenide-based glass materials – sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory – to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida, with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit .

