Clene To Present At The Jones Healthcare And Technology Innovation Conference

Date: April 9, 2025

Time of Presentation: 11:30 am PT

Location: Las Vegas, NV, Venetian Resort

Format: Presentation

1x1 Meetings: Please contact your Jones representative.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the“Events” section of the Clene website. Alternatively, one can register online to view the webcast here: link

About Clene

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

