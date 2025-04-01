Rajasthan: Mines Dept Clocks 23.35 Pc Growth By Registering Record Revenue Of Rs 9202.50 Cr

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 1 (IANS) The Mines Department of Rajasthan has achieved a historic milestone by generating a record revenue of Rs 9202.50 crore in the financial year 2024-25, marking a 23.35 per cent growth compared to the previous year, said an official on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary Mines and Geology, T. Ravikant, said that according to initial data, the department collected Rs 1742.02 crore more revenue than in the last financial year, making it the highest revenue collection in the history of the department.

He attributed this achievement to streamlined operations, enhanced transparency, and coordinated efforts aimed at optimising revenue collection.

He said that the financial year 2024-25 has witnessed remarkable progress in various aspects of mining, including the auction of a record number of major and minor mineral blocks and plots, the introduction of a new mineral policy and M-Send policy, and substantial investment agreements during the 'Rising Rajasthan' summit.

“Rajasthan has also emerged as a leader in the country in the auction of mineral blocks and the revenue growth rate,” he said.

Principal Secretary added that regular monitoring, effective measures to prevent revenue leakage, and the dedicated efforts of officials and personnel have contributed significantly to this success.

Meanwhile, Director of Mines, Deepak Tanwar, also highlighted the achievements of various SME circles across the state.

“SME Jaipur Circle secured the top position in revenue collection against targets, while SME Bhilwara Circle recorded the highest revenue in terms of amount, collecting Rs 2257.74 crore,” he said.

Deepak Tanwar added that other notable contributions include Rs 1140.69 crore from SME Jaipur Circle, Rs 751.51 crore from SME Ajmer Circle, Rs 1132.94 crore from SME Udaipur Circle, Rs 1368.59 crore from SME Rajsamand Circle, Rs 1343.28 crore from SME Jodhpur Circle, Rs 500.25 crore from SME Bikaner Circle, Rs 288.01 crore from SME Kota Circle, and Rs 419.50 crore from SME Bharatpur Circle.

Director Deepak Tanwar emphasised that the state is consistently progressing towards new heights in mining.

SME Jaipur, N.S. Shaktiwat pointed out that SME Jaipur, under Shyam Kapri's leadership, collected Rs 180.09 crore in the past financial year, an increase from Rs 110.98 crore in 2023-24.

“Several other districts also witnessed remarkable revenue growth, with Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Sikar, Tonk, Kotputli, Neem Ka Thana, and Dausa showing substantial increases in collections compared to the previous year,” he said.