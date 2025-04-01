Massive Fire Breaks Out At Building In Delhi's Jhandewalan, Several Cars Gutted

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out near Anarkali building and DDA Shopping Complex in Jhandewalan area of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Delhi Fire Service Department, fifteen fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire.

WATCH VIDEO

A call regarding the incident at Anarkali Complex in Block E 3 was received at 2.35 PM, ii said.

The fire spread to the DDA Shopping Complex nearby, said DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan.

The blaze also reportedly spread to a nearby bank.

According to initial reports, some vehicles parked in the vicinity also caught fire.

However, there is no immediate report about anyone being trapped in the incident.

Authorities have stated that a thorough check will be conducted once the fire is under control.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and firefighting operation is underway.

WATCH VIDEO

