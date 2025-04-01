Proofpilot Teams Up With Inspire To Boost Patient Participation In Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot , the leading end-to-end Clinical Experience Platform (CXP), has partnered with Inspire, the world's leading online health community and patient engagement platform, to dramatically expand patient recruitment for clinical trials.

ProofPilot's platform is purpose-built to optimize recruitment and engagement of patients. By joining ProofPilot's Patient Recruitment Network, Inspire will help activate patients and caregivers from its diverse, global community, empowering them to find the right trials.

The partnership will help to bolster Inspire's impact by:



Expanding opportunities to connect patients in their community with life-advancing clinical trials Providing a world class, end to end digital experience to optimize participation

"The Inspire community is filled with individuals eager to participate in the advancement and transformation of clinical research," said Brett Kleger, CEO of Inspire. "By partnering with a tech company like ProofPilot, we can seamlessly connect patients to meaningful clinical trial opportunities, allowing us to focus on what we do best – holistic, year-round engagement of our community."

"At ProofPilot, we're committed to transforming the clinical trial experience for both sponsors and patients," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "Our partnership with Inspire allows us to leverage their extensive patient community to accelerate recruitment and connect patients with life-changing research opportunities. We're excited to work with Inspire to break down barriers to study participation."

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire connects life sciences organizations with the voices that matter most-patients and caregivers. With a community spanning over 10 million unique annual visitors and more than 3,000 disease states, Inspire leverages its engaged patient communities to deliver critical insights that drive advancements in both research and commercial strategy. Inspire's capabilities include accelerating clinical trial recruitment, uncovering real-world evidence, delivering actionable market research, and providing targeted advertising solutions that reach highly engaged health-focused audiences. By bridging the gap between patients and life sciences, Inspire enables smarter decision-making, more impactful treatments, and a deeper understanding of the communities it serves. Learn more at .

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot is a comprehensive Clinical Experience Platform (CXP) that redefines the design, management, and execution of clinical trials through digital innovation. With over 10 years of experience, ProofPilot's CoPilot platform supports a wide range of research, making clinical trials more efficient and patient-friendly. Learn more at and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Hope McCain, ProofPilot, [email protected]

Jillian Tygh, Inspire, [email protected]

SOURCE ProofPilot

