PDG Insights Unveils 2025 Diverse Consumer Pulse Study Highlighting Rising Economic Anxiety

EVANSTON, Ill., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PDG Insights has released preliminary findings from the March wave of its 2025 Diverse Consumer Pulse study, providing a comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and perceptions across different demographic groups. Research reveals rising economic concern among Black, Latino, and General Population (Gen Pop) consumers, underscoring the urgent need for businesses and policymakers to address these issues. Among consumers, we saw the largest increase in concern focused on trade and tariff policies, stock market performance, and tax policies impacting personal finances.

Key Findings:



Rising Inflation and Cost of Living : Nearly 90% of consumers express concern about inflation and the overall cost of living, with notable increases among Gen Pop and Latino consumers.

Interest Rates : Eighty percent (80%) of Gen Pop consumers indicated concern about current interest rates, up significantly compared to December 2024 and now on par with Latino and Black/African American consumers.

Trade Policies : There is a significant rise in concern about trade policies across all demographic groups, reflecting the evolving economic dialogue in 2025. Data indicates that 83% of Gen Pop consumers are concerned about current US trade policies and tariffs, up almost 10 percentage points from 74% in December 2024.

Tax Policies : Anxiety about tax policies and their impact on personal finances has grown, particularly among Gen Pop consumers.

Unemployment and Job Availability : Seven of ten Gen Pop and Black/African American expressed concern about job security and unemployment. Latinos were significantly more likely to be concerned than their counterparts. Stock Market Performance : Concerns about stock market volatility and investment risks have surged regardless of race and ethnicity. Gen Pop consumers saw a jump from 64% in December 2024 to 76% voicing concern in March 2025.

Quote from founder: "Our 2025 Diverse Consumer Pulse study highlights the growing economic anxiety among American consumers. The data underscores the need for proactive and equitable measures to address these concerns," said Diana Leza Sheehan, Founder at PDG Insights. "By understanding these issues, we can better support consumers and foster a more stable and resilient economic environment."

About PDG Insights: PDG Insights is a leading market research firm specializing in consumer behavior analysis. Our Diverse Consumer Pulse study is fielded quarterly and provides valuable insights into the shifting priorities and concerns of diverse demographic groups.

