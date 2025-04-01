Medfluencers And Tulane University School Of Medicine Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Healthcare Social Media Academy Offering AMA PRA Category 1 CME Credits

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedFluencers , the physician-founded agency renowned for expert management of compliant and impactful healthcare social media campaigns, has partnered with Tulane University to introduce the groundbreaking Healthcare Social Media Academy (HSMA). The first-of-its-kind course is designed to equip healthcare professionals with the skills to become influential digital opinion leaders (DOLs), transforming medical communication and engagement in the digital age.

HSMA uniquely allows participants to earn 7 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM through the joint providership of Oakstone Publishing while mastering critical skills necessary for effective and compliant social media engagement within healthcare. Through the combined expertise of MedFluencers and Tulane University, "HSMA empowers healthcare professionals with tools, insights, and strategies to significantly enhance their digital presence and thought leadership capabilities," shared Dr. Patrick O'Malley of HSMA.

"We recognize the growing demand for credible, influential voices in healthcare's digital landscape," said Dr. Adam Goodcoff , CEO of MedFluencers. "HSMA not only supports healthcare professionals in building impactful digital platforms but also helps ensure compliance, credibility, and clinical excellence. Our collaboration with Tulane University underscores our commitment to educational rigor and professional development."

Tulane University representatives expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and the academy's potential impact. Kimberly P. Peters, Chief Executive Officer of Tulane University Medical Group, emphasized, "Healthcare is evolving, and so is the way we connect with our patients. Through this first-of-its-kind course, we are empowering our physicians with the skills and strategies to navigate digital spaces thoughtfully and effectively. Tulane is excited to partner with MedFluencers to provide forward-thinking resources that enhance the patient experience and strengthen provider communication."

HSMA is available online to healthcare professionals nationwide, as well as to health systems and pharmaceutical clients seeking to educate clinicians on digital communication skills. Enrollment information and further details can be found at HSMAcademy .

About MedFluencers: MedFluencers is a leading physician-founded healthcare influencer marketing agency specializing in managing end-to-end compliant influencer campaigns. With a network of over 400 reputable DOLs across 25 specialties, MedFluencers expertly navigates the complexities of influencer identification, regulatory approval, and execution to deliver impactful, compliant campaigns. For more information, visit .

About Tulane University School of Medicine:

One of the nation's most recognized centers for medical education, Tulane University School of Medicine is a vibrant center for training, research, and public service. As the second-oldest medical school in the Deep South and the 15th-oldest medical school in the United States, it recruits top faculty, researchers, and students worldwide. Tulane pushes the boundaries of medicine with groundbreaking life science research and medical advances – and does so in constant collaboration and connectivity with the world outside its walls. The future of medicine is here.

