Medical Guardian Expands Remote Monitoring To Strengthen Chronic Disease Management And Reduce Hospital Readmissions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Integrated into MG, Medical Guardian's engagement-driven health monitoring platform, these RPM devices expand the system's ability to track key health indicators and support chronic disease management. Unlike traditional RPM solutions, Medical Guardian's devices require no pairing, Wi-Fi, or smartphone-eliminating common barriers to use. This makes digital healthcare a more accessible option for aging adults, caregivers, and underserved populations, especially those without reliable internet access or tech literacy support.

Building on Medical Guardian's 2024 strategic acquisition of LifeStream , this expansion strengthens its ability to provide scalable, real-time health tracking for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, D-SNP, PACE, FQHCs, Home Health Agencies, and Senior Living Communities. It supports care coordination and helps providers meet key performance goals across HEDIS, CAHPS, and Home Health measures. These devices ensure patients and residents receive continuous health monitoring without additional technology or manual tracking, making it easier for providers to engage individuals while streamlining workflows.

A Fully Integrated Approach to Remote Monitoring

With hospital readmissions and chronic disease progression straining healthcare systems, MG Engage360' s RPM integration delivers proactive, real-time health insights. The new blood pressure cuffs, pulse oximeters, and weight scales provide continuous data on heart health, respiratory function, and overall wellness, allowing providers to detect early warning signs and act before conditions worsen.

"Keeping people safe at home isn't just about responding to emergencies-it's about preventing them," said Geoff Gross, Founder and CEO of Medical Guardian. "Remote monitoring is most effective when it's easy, fits into daily routines, and is part of a system people already know and trust. With this expansion, we're giving healthcare providers real-time insights to better manage chronic conditions, prevent avoidable hospital visits, and keep members engaged in their health."

Part of the Expanding MG Engage360 Platform

This addition enhances MG Engage360 , expanding its ability to provide more holistic health tracking and proactive care while keeping emergency response at the ready. Alongside fall risk assessment, wellness check-ins, reminders for preventive care appointments, and real-time alerts for caregivers and providers, the integration of vitals monitoring offers a more complete picture of a patient's health, enabling earlier interventions, better engagement, and improved long-term outcomes.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian has supported more than 615,000 aging adults in staying safe and independent through digital health and safety solutions. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio-including Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Engagement Services-to help healthcare providers and health plans empower their members to live healthier, more connected lives.

With a 95% member satisfaction score and a 4.7+ star rating on Google Reviews, Medical Guardian is recognized for its commitment to safety, reliability, and exceptional service. To learn more, visit .

