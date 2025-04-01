XIMEA Reveals Medium Format Camera With 4.1" IMX811 Sensor: Highest Resolution - 245 Mpix

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUENSTER, Germany, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XIMEA , the innovator of high-resolution cameras with a unique feature set, expands the xiX-XL family by introducing the currently highest resolution cameras using a backside illuminated Sony IMX811 sensor.







The MX2457 leverages the high-bandwidth PCIe interface for real-time data transfer, crucial for demanding applications. The Sony IMX811 sensor delivers stunning detail and sensitivity, ideal for surface inspection, texture analysis, and City mapping.

Key Features



Ultra-High Resolution: The MX2457 models boast a remarkable 245.7 MPix, with an effective resolution of 19,200 x 12,800 pixels. This ensures detailed and precise imaging, essential for applications focused on Outdoor 3D mapping and Videogrammetry.

Backside Illumination Technology: Compared to the typical Frontside illumination sensors, the BSI versions can achieve considerably higher quantum efficiency of above 80% allowing for better image quality, including low light environments.

High bandwidth Interface: Transferring over 10 frames per second of 245 Megapixel data load is made possible through using high speed interface offering 32 Gbits throughput, supporting efficiency in time-sensitive industrial processes.

Compact and Lightweight Design: Despite its Medium format sensor size measuring 64 mm in diagonal, the camera maintains a tight form factor with around 80 x 80 mm front size, optimizing space utilization and integration flexibility.

PCIe Gen 3 Interface: The camera features a PCI Express Gen 3 interface, ensuring DMA (direct memory access) data transfer with the lowest latency and CPU load. Further allowing long distance connection and easy multiplexing of several cameras into a multi camera system.

Detached Sensor Head: The unique detachable sensor head of the camera allows flexible integration and minimizes the noise through heat reduction on the sensor side. This design feature optimizes image quality and enables deployment in space-constrained environments.

Extra Cooling: The default heat dissipation option is the Fan module attached to the back of the camera. To eliminate any vibrations and decrease the heat even further a module with Water (liquid) cooling can be added. Lens Mounting: Several passive and active lens mounts are planned to be available - starting with a mechanical M72 mount and an active EF-mount. The active Hasselblad mounts would provide remote control of the aperture, focus and image stabilization.

To summarize, the new camera models joining the XIMEA portfolio offer the following parameters:

245.7 Mpix, Sony IMX811, monochrome, 19200 x 12800, Medium format, BSI camera

245.7 Mpix, Sony IMX811, color, 19200 x 12800, Medium format, BSI camera

Applications: Aerial mapping & beyond

The xiX-XL family excels in Photogrammetry, providing detailed, precise imagery for cartography, agriculture, and urban planning.



Further areas of application:



Machine vision: Various types of Inspection and quality control for PCB, FPD, Solar panels, Wafer metrology and others

Medical imaging: Genomics, microscopy, OCT, neuroscience and more

Scientific research: Space exploration, Astronomy, and various material analysis Security technology: border and stadium surveillance, facial recognition



Highest 245.7 MPix resolution, detachable sensor head, attractive price and exceptional image quality make these cameras a clear choice for various applications.

About XIMEA:

For more than 20 years XIMEA has developed, manufactured, and sold standard and OEM cameras for machine vision applications in motion control, assembly, robotics, industrial inspection and security, as well as scientific grade cameras for life science and microscopy. The main distinction is based on the flexibility of development and production processes and the extremely robust way the cameras are built while still providing highest speed and power. Drawing on more than two decades of experience in the industry, XIMEA offer consists of state-of-the-art cameras with FireWire, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and smart cameras with embedded PC and GigE interface.



