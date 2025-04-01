Greystone Manufacturing: A Recycled Plastic Pallets Producer Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETTENDORF, Iowa, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Manufacturing, a leading producer of 100% recycled plastic pallets, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This prestigious certification demonstrates Greystone's commitment to quality management and continuous improvement in its manufacturing process.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is an internationally recognized standard that ensures products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective quality management system. Achieving this certification is a testament to Greystone's dedication to providing high-quality, sustainable products to its customers.

“We are thrilled to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification,” said Warren Kruger, CEO of Greystone Manufacturing.“This achievement reflects our team's hard work and commitment to excellence. It also reinforces our mission to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers.”

Greystone Manufacturing's recycled plastic pallets are designed to meet the logistical needs of various industries, including food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, and consumer products. The company's proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins and advanced manufacturing technology allows for the production of high-quality pallets that are both cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

The certification process involved a thorough assessment of Greystone's quality management system, including its processes, procedures, and overall performance. The successful completion of this rigorous evaluation underscores Greystone's ability to consistently deliver products that meet customer and regulatory requirement.

