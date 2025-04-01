2025 Life Sciences Industry Top 10 Strategic Imperatives Report: Cdmos Embrace Digital Transformation To Lead New Modalities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Strategic Imperatives in the Life Sciences Industry, 2025" report has been added tooffering.Owing to constant developments and challenges in the life sciences industry, stakeholders must continue to be adaptable, innovative, and competitive to thrive. Industry leaders must reconsider their strategic positions annually by understanding the main forces behind the transformation, including potential, challenges, and drivers.



SaaS evolution provides adaptive intelligence for laboratories

CDMOs augment competencies in new modalities, and digital transformation delivers end-to-end partnerships

Expanding direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing beyond ancestry testing to multi-pathogenic STIs

Uncertainty about trade wars disrupts pharmaceutical supply chains

Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) boost efficiency for CGTs and rare disorders

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsy revolutionize oncology diagnostics

Failed clinical trials and shifting market conditions setback biotech innovation

ESG initiatives climb to the top of CEOs' strategic priorities

Real-world insight (RWI) emerges as a strategic compass point to reimagine commercial strategies CRISPR technology advances biologics R&D

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Top Transformations Impacting the Growth of the Life Sciences Industry Key Industry Trends and Challenges

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900