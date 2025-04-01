Global Enterprise Network Services Market Growth Opportunities 2024-2028: Top 4 Providers Hold 55% Market Share In Global Enterprise Network Services Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Enterprise Network Services, 2024-2028" report has been added tooffering.The global enterprise network services market has experienced modest contraction in recent years with this capital-intensive and mature market.

Key macroeconomic factors, including elevated interest rates and persistent inflation, have exerted downward pressure on market dynamics. In addition, price compression in network services has intensified as competition rises and firms leverage cost-reducing technologies. The adoption of software-defined networking has further contributed to this trend by enabling enterprises to shift to lower-cost, cloud-based network access and services. These declines are not entirely offset by areas that are growing for network providers, such as managed services, expanding to the LAN, security offerings, private 5G, and the internet of things. The challenge of today's operators is supporting both legacy and modern infrastructures.

The market includes more than 35 players, but the top 4 hold a combined 55% market share. The projected revenue CAGR from 2023 is 2028 is 1.5%, with connection CAGR of 2.9%.Author: Stephen Thomas

Key Growth Opportunities:



Growth Opportunity 1: Continue Layering in Security

Growth Opportunity 2: Monetize Observability Growth Opportunity 3: Expand Private 5G

Key Topics Covered:

Scope of Analysis

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8 The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Network Services Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast Connection Forecast

Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900