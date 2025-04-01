Clearmind Launches Its EDC System To Support Its Phase I/II Clinical Trial Of Its MEAI-Based Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Clearmind's innovative, psychedelic-derived, MEAI-based compound in individuals with alcohol addiction

Vancouver, Canada, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, announced today the launch of its Electronic Data Capture (EDC) system to support its Phase I/II clinical trial of its MEAI-based treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The activation of the EDC system marks a critical operational milestone, enabling real-time, secure and compliant data collection across all stages of the study.

The EDC system enables seamless data collection and real-time monitoring across all participating sites. The clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Clearmind's innovative, psychedelic-derived, MEAI-based compound in individuals with AUD.

The EDC system, which was custom designed for Clearmind's clinical protocol, incorporates automated edit checks, real-time validation and a secure randomization process. The platform supports efficient and compliant data capture across multiple study parts, including future protocol amendments. It was developed to ensure accurate tracking of safety events, informed consent procedures and proper patient allocation between study arms.

As part of the clinical infrastructure, the Company finalized the randomization process, which will be managed through the EDC platform. A unique randomization number will be assigned to each participant, with separate notification flows for blinded and unblinded staff to ensure protocol compliance and trial integrity.

“The activation of our customized EDC system represents another major operational milestone for Clearmind,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind.“This platform is central to our ability to manage clinical data with precision, ensure compliance and maintain the integrity of our trial. Its robust design provides real-time oversight and supports the flexible structure of our multi-part study, which is critical as we advance our MEAI-based treatment through clinical development.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWY0.”

