Arthur Adler Memorial Golf Challenge Raises $600,000 For At-Risk Children In Palm Beach County

Winners of 2025 Arthur Adler Memorial Golf Challenge: the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County

Boca West Children's Foundation supporters Joel Macher and Matt Linderman with Chairman Richard Zenker at the 2025 Arthur Adler Memorial Golf Challenge

Golfers representing Roots and Wings nonprofit won second place at the 2025 Arthur Adler Memorial Golf Challenge

Annual golf tournament with more than 400 participants raises funds to benefit youth served by Boca West Children's Foundation and its 36 charity partners.

- Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director, Boca West Children's FoundationBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- More than 400 golfers hit the greens during the Arthur Adler Memorial Golf Challenge on March 24, 2025, raising over $600,000 to support at-risk children in Palm Beach County. The annual tournament, held at Boca West Country Club's four private courses, benefits local youth served by Boca West Children's Foundation (BWCF) and its 36 charity partners.Each foursome represented a BWCF charity partner and vied for a share of the $100,000 prize pool. Top-performing charity teams won substantial funds for their causes:. 1st Place: Education Foundation of Palm Beach County ($20,000). 2nd Place: Roots and Wings ($10,000). 3rd Place: Best Foot Forward ($7,500). 4th Place: Boca Helping Hands ($5,000). All other BWCF charity teams received $3,000 each. Jay DiPietro Low Gross Prize: Spirit of Giving and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County ($1,000 each in addition to other prizes)The event also featured the popular Duck Drop contest, with over 600 rubber ducks plunging from 60 feet above the green. Palm Beach County resident Scott Boilen won $2,500 when his duck landed closest to the hole. Boilen generously donated the prize back to BWCF.Now in its 13th year, this event was renamed in honor of the late BWCF founder, Arthur Adler, who helped establish and grow the event into one of South Florida's premiere charity golf tournaments.“Arthur Adler was passionate about bringing people together to help children in need,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children's Foundation.“We're proud to honor his legacy by continuing to unite the community and provide essential resources to the most vulnerable youth in Palm Beach County.”BWCF extends heartfelt thanks to its generous event sponsors, including AW Property Company, Boca Magazine, Ronnie and Allen Flicker, Braman Motorcars, Casa De Montecristo, Ellen and Ken Schwebel, Fidelity Investments, the Janower Family, and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. Their ongoing support plays a vital role in providing local children facing abuse, hunger, and hardship with essential resources.For additional information, sponsorship opportunities, or ways to support Boca West Children's Foundation, please visit or call (561) 488-6980.About Boca West Children's FoundationSince its inception in 2010, Boca West Children's Foundation (BWCF) has been committed to supporting at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The foundation collaborates with 36 vetted, local nonprofit organizations to address the critical needs of children facing challenges such as abuse, neglect, hunger, and more. Through the generosity of donors, BWCF has impacted tens of thousands of lives, raising over $20 million for local nonprofits. Learn more at .# # #

