Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Clears Over 4,500 Hectares Of Landmines In March

2025-04-01 08:14:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its latest monthly report on humanitarian demining operations in liberated territories, Azernews reports.

According to ANAMA, in March, demining teams detected and neutralized:

  • 105 anti-tank mines

  • 331 anti-personnel mines

  • 9,755 unexploded ordnance (UXO)

Additionally, 4,556 hectares of land were cleared of landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (FHN), the State Border Service (DSX), and four private companies.

