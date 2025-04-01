Azerbaijan Clears Over 4,500 Hectares Of Landmines In March
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its latest monthly report on humanitarian demining operations in liberated territories, Azernews reports.
According to ANAMA, in March, demining teams detected and neutralized:
105 anti-tank mines
331 anti-personnel mines
9,755 unexploded ordnance (UXO)
Additionally, 4,556 hectares of land were cleared of landmines and other explosive remnants of war.
The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (FHN), the State Border Service (DSX), and four private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment