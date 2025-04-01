Ukraine, Lithuania Will Never Recognize Territories Stolen By Russia - Fms

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and Lithuania will never recognize any illegal occupation of their territory by Russia, either today or in the future.

This was stated by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Lithuania Andrii Sybiha and Kęstutis Budrys at a press conference in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Sybiha said he had informed his counterpart about the outcome of the talks in Saudi Arabia and emphasized Ukraine's principled position:“We will never recognize the territories stolen by Russia, we will not agree to any restrictions on our army or defense capabilities, and we will never allow our choice of allies and alliances to be blocked.”

Sybiha also assured his Lithuanian counterpart that Kyiv's principles of“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” and“Nothing about Europe without Europe” remain unshakable.

Budrys, for his part, noted that the only effective tool for negotiations is pressure on Russia.

“We fully respect the sovereignty of Ukraine on its internationally recognized territory. Lithuania will never recognize any illegal occupation of Ukraine's territory, neither today, nor tomorrow, nor in the future. We see the only effective lever and the only effective tool for negotiations is pressure on Russia, pressure with further sanctions, as well as more effective use of frozen assets,” the head of Lithuanian diplomacy said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, April 1, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstusis Budrys arrived on a visit to Kyiv .