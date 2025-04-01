Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 50,399, With 114,583 Injured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 50,399, with 114,583 injured.

Local reports indicated that hospitals in Gaza received 42 martyrs and 183 wounded in the past 24 hours.

The toll from the resumption of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which began on March 18, has reached 1,042 martyrs and 2,542 injured.

Meanwhile, many victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, with rescue teams and civil defense units unable to reach them.

Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18 after a two-month pause under a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on January 19.

However, the Israeli forces repeatedly violated the ceasefire during those two months, continuing to target various locations across Gaza, causing further casualties.

Additionally, the Israeli authorities have refused to implement humanitarian protocols and have intensified their blockade on the strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.