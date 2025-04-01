Stockbridge Mobilizes SUBSCRIBE To Deliver Private Real Estate To The Wealth Management Channel

SAN FRANCISCO , April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockbridge, a leading real estate investment management firm with $33.9 billion in assets under management, announced today that it partnered with SUBSCRIBE, the leading operating system for alternative investments serving fund managers, institutional and wealth investors, and service providers. Through the initiative Stockbridge's investment products will be available to any wealth management firms through SUBSCIRBE.

"As we scale Stockbridge's Private Wealth mandate and deliver the market innovative new investment solutions, we are excited to expanding our reach through to the over 75,000 financial advisors that manage their alternative investment on the SUBSCRIBE platform," said Vere Reynolds-Hale, Managing Director, Private Wealth Business Development.

In early 2025, Stockbridge launched its Private Wealth division, aiming to secure capital from accredited investors. This strategic expansion from a solely institutional investor base into the private wealth sector will enable Stockbridge to enhance investor diversification across the firm. The partnership with SUBSCRIBE follows Stockbridge's recently announced collaboration with iCapital, SUBSCRIBE and the iCapital Marketplace are further enhancing the visibility and accessibility of Stockbridge's investment products for wealth investors.

As wealth managers increase exposure to private markets within client portfolios, they must remain focused on the customer and their investment objectives. SUBSCRIBE delivers a seamless fund investment operations process that eliminates all the friction.

Stockbridge Overview

Stockbridge is a real estate investment management firm led by seasoned senior professionals averaging 25 years of real estate industry experience. The firm was founded in 2003 and manages real estate equity investments across the risk spectrum within a variety of investment structures on behalf of U.S. and foreign institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Stockbridge has approximately $33.9 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2024) spanning all major real estate property types, and certain specialty property types with an emphasis on residential and industrial space throughout the U.S. The firm has offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Stockbridge

