Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON TUESDAY, APRIL 29


2025-04-01 08:02:40
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON ) will issue its first quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday, April 29. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at , where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Stacey Jones

Sean Meakim

(980) 378-6258

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

