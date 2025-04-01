Trumid Announces Enhanced FVMPTM Predictive Pricing Model For Bonds

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FVMP predicts prices every 30 seconds for about 22,000 U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds by leveraging trading activity across all sizes, from micro-lots to large block-size trades, from the Trumid platform, along with external data, including TRACETM prints. It is designed to produce a fully automated unbiased two-sided market in real time.

FVMP is part of Trumid's evolving automation story and speaks to its investment in data and data-driven solutions

Driven by Trumid's agile tech stack, FVMP seamlessly integrates with trader workflows, providing important pricing intelligence for clients seeking to trade liquid or illiquid investment grade, high yield, or emerging market corporate bonds.

Jason Quinn, Chief Product Officer and Global Head of Sales, said "FVMP is a critical part of Trumid's evolving automation story and a testament to our ongoing investment in data and data-driven solutions. With platform activity surging across Trumid RFQ, Attributed Trading, Portfolio Trading and Swarms, we are producing more unique – and more valuable – platform intelligence and insights to fuel our differentiated data profile, further enhancing the quality, and predictive accuracy of FVMP."

Mutisya Ndunda, Head of Data Strategy and AI, said "FVMP's core competency is its blend of sophisticated machine-learning algorithms and statistical quantitative methods to interpret vast datasets and provide real-time, predictive pricing in any market environment. And, as the model continually adapts to new data, that information is weighted dynamically so that FVMP is designed to maintain its accuracy without relying explicitly on historical predictions."

Among the features and benefits of the enhanced FVMP:



Richer inputs: Unique intelligence from Trumid's trading protocols plus publicly available and contributed data

Smarter models: Combining sophisticated machine learning algorithms and statistical data processing techniques

Stronger predictions: Verified accuracy with real-time responsiveness, adaptable to any market condition Greater applicability: Designed to produce more accurate predictive pricing with fewer outliers

In addition to FVMP, Trumid has developed and delivered several data-led workflow solutions for clients. Trumid AutoPilotTM for RFQ, an automated trading solution, was unveiled in 2024 and 81% of eligible Trumid RFQ line items executed "no touch" in February 2025. Similarly, Trumid PT PricerTM, which estimates where a list of names should transact as a portfolio trade versus single name execution, has played a significant role in the growth of that protocol.

Over the past four years, Trumid has built its Data and Intelligence, and Automation teams by adding experienced cross-industry experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning, pricing and analytics, trade automation, and software engineering. Most recently, the company announced the appointment of Ryan Gwin to focus on the design, development, and distribution of customized data sets to clients.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at .

© 2025 Trumid Holdings, LLC, and its affiliates. All rights reserved. Trumid Financial, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.

