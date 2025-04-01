Boats Group Drives Significant U.S. Boat Sales, New Info-Link Study Confirms

57% of Users Were New to Boating, Fueling Future Industry Growth

MIAMI, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the boating industry continues to evolve, businesses that embrace digital marketing are more successful. Boats Group, the industry's leading digital marketplace, has released new data from Info-Link Technologies, which provides in-depth market intelligence and data services to the marine industry, further solidifying its platforms-Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats-as the true destinations for serious boat buyers. These platforms are where buyers start their search, find their dreams and ultimately purchase boats.

With unmatched visibility, leading tools, and market insights, Boats Group is empowering sellers to drive sales like never before. The latest Info-Link analysis of Boats Group's user inquiries matched to boat registrations paints a clear picture of the positive impact Boats Group has on our dynamic and unique industry:



315,000 new and pre-owned boats were purchased by buyers that directly engaged with Boats Group.

57% of these users were first-time buyers – nearly double the industry average, helping to drive long-term industry health. Of the total purchases by Boats Group users, 33% were for new boats – considerably higher than the overall market.

The study highlights that Boats Group's impact extends beyond direct lead generation. When shopping for high-value purchases like boats, consumers rely on expansive, information-rich platforms to research, compare, and make informed decisions long before they become a lead–so the actual 'exposure' to buyers is significantly higher. This reinforces Boats Group's pivotal role as the go-to resource for serious buyers throughout their purchasing journey.

As digital transformation accelerates across the boating industry, leveraging the most effective digital channels is essential for driving boat sales. Online marketing is no longer an option-it is a critical strategy for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition and fuel sustainable growth.

To empower our seller community, Boats Group has continued to invest in product enhancements that improve user engagement and lead quality–increasing conversion by 3x. Notable improvements include new mobile apps, redesigned websites, the removal of third-party ads, better inventory management tools, and lead management.

Boats Group has also launched a suite of advanced tools to help sellers optimize their listings and convert interest into sales more effectively. Enhanced comparative data and lead insights provide sellers with a deeper understanding of market trends and buyer intent, while new listing scoring technology ensures higher-quality listings get better visibility and results.

"Boats Group has evolved beyond a simple listing platform. Over the past two years, we've developed more comprehensive solutions to connect sellers with millions of serious buyers," said Patrick Kolek, CEO of Boats Group. "Data clearly shows buyers don't make impulsive decisions-they invest significant time in research on Boats Group platforms, where we help turn those interested buyers into real sales. It's rewarding to see trusted industry data confirm that our marketplaces are driving meaningful results for sellers."

The findings from Info-Link underscore the critical role that Boats Group plays in today's boat-buying journey. Consumer behavior and technology will constantly evolve, and Boats Group remains committed to being the industry's best online partner. We invest continuously to provide the industry with the best solutions, data, and insights for our sellers to be successful. In the coming months, Boats Group will share additional analysis on buyer trends, market dynamics, and brand performance, equipping OEMs, dealers, and brokers with the knowledge to make informed marketing decisions.

